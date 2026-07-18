Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Pirates On July 18

Williams is 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.