Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Pirates On July 17

Williams is 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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