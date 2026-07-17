Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Pirates On July 17
Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Williams has +124 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams is 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.