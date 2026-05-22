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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Phillies On May 22

Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Williams has +100 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Williams

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