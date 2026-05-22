Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Phillies On May 22

Williams is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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