Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Padres On Aug. 14

Williams is 11-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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