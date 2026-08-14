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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Padres On Aug. 14

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Williams has +124 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 11-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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