Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Orioles On April 18

Williams is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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