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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Orioles On April 18

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Williams has -144 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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