Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On March 27
Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Williams has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams went 12-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.