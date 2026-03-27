FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On March 27

Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Williams has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams went 12-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Williams

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News