Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On March 27

Williams went 12-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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