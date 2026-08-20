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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 20

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Williams has +114 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 11-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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