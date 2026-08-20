Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 20

Williams is 11-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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