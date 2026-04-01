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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Dodgers On April 1

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Williams has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Williams

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