Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Dodgers On April 1
Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Williams has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.