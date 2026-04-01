Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Dodgers On April 1

Williams is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.