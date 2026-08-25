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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Angels On Aug. 25

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Williams has +116 odds to total over 8.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 12-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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