Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Angels On Aug. 25

Williams is 12-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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