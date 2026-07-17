Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Royals On July 17

Sheets is hitting for a .221 BA, .323 OBP and .425 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 35 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 3 against the Blue Jays.

Seth Lugo (3-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.

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