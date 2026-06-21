Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Rangers On June 21

Sheets is hitting for a .228 BA, .316 OBP and .452 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 29 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (6-7) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.