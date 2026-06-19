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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Rangers On June 19

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Sheets has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .225 BA, .315 OBP and .441 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 27 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jacob deGrom (5-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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