Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Rangers On June 19

Sheets is hitting for a .225 BA, .315 OBP and .441 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 27 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jacob deGrom (5-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.

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