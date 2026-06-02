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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Phillies On June 2

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .245 BA, .335 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 22 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Aaron Nola (3-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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