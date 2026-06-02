Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Phillies On June 2

Sheets is hitting for a .245 BA, .335 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 22 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Aaron Nola (3-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.