Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Orioles On June 13

Sheets is hitting for a .230 BA, .317 OBP and .449 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 26 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Trey Gibson (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA and five strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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