Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Nationals On May 31

Sheets is hitting for a .252 BA, .343 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 22 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.