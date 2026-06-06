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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Mets On June 6

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will take on the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .233 BA, .328 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 24 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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