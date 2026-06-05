Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Mets On June 5

Sheets is hitting for a .238 BA, .335 OBP and .471 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (1-0) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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