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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Mets On June 5

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Friday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .238 BA, .335 OBP and .471 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (1-0) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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