Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Mets On Aug. 19

Sheets is hitting for a .212 BA, .314 OBP and .395 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 46 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Robert Stock makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

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