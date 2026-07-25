Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Marlins On July 25

Sheets is hitting for a .215 BA, .314 OBP and .403 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 39 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.