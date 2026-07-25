FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Marlins On July 25

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .215 BA, .314 OBP and .403 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 39 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News