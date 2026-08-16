Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Guardians On Aug. 16

Sheets is hitting for a .210 BA, .312 OBP and .388 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 44 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 4-12 with a 3.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.