Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 14

Sheets is hitting for a .211 BA, .314 OBP and .392 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 44 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 185 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.

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