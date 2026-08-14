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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 14

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .211 BA, .314 OBP and .392 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 44 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 185 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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