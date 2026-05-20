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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On May 20

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .254 BA, .340 OBP and .538 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 20 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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