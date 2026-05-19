Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On May 19

Sheets is hitting for a .256 BA, .333 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored 19 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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