Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On May 19
Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheets is hitting for a .256 BA, .333 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored 19 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.