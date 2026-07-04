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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Dodgers On July 4

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .235 BA, .324 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 32 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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