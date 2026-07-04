Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Dodgers On July 4

Sheets is hitting for a .235 BA, .324 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 32 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.

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