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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On July 3

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 32 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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