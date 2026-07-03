Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On July 3

Sheets is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 32 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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