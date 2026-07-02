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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Dodgers On July 2

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .234 BA, .322 OBP and .463 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 32 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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