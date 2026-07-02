Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Dodgers On July 2

Sheets is hitting for a .234 BA, .322 OBP and .463 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 32 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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