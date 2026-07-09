Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 9

Sheets is hitting for a .230 BA, .320 OBP and .441 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 33 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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