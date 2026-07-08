Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 8

Sheets is hitting for a .233 BA, .322 OBP and .447 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 33 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Jose Cabrera (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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