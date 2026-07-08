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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 8

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .233 BA, .322 OBP and .447 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 33 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Jose Cabrera (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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