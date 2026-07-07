FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 7

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .236 BA, .323 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 32 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-8 with a 6.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News