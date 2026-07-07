Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 7

Sheets is hitting for a .236 BA, .323 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 32 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-8 with a 6.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.