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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 6

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .236 BA, .324 OBP and .456 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 32 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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