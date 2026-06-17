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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Cardinals On June 17

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Sheets has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .225 BA, .314 OBP and .445 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 27 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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