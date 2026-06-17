Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Cardinals On June 17

Sheets is hitting for a .225 BA, .314 OBP and .445 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 27 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (5-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.