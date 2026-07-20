Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Braves On July 20

Sheets is hitting for a .218 BA, .317 OBP and .415 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 36 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Royals.

Bryce Elder (5-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.