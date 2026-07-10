Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Blue Jays On July 10

Sheets is hitting for a .228 BA, .320 OBP and .438 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 33 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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