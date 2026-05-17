Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Twins On May 17

Mitchell is hitting for a .220 BA, .345 OBP and .331 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 17 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 22 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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