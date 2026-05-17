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Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers

Garrett Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers • #5 CF

Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Twins On May 17

Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Mitchell has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mitchell is hitting for a .220 BA, .345 OBP and .331 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 17 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 22 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Mitchell

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