Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Rockies On June 6

Mitchell is hitting for a .233 BA, .353 OBP and .365 SLG with a 36.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 22 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 29 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

The Rockies have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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