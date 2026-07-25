Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Rockies On July 25

Mitchell is hitting for a .275 BA, .362 OBP and .451 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 45 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mitchell has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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