Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 24

Mitchell is hitting for a .277 BA, .363 OBP and .455 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 45 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mitchell has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4) out for his 18th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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