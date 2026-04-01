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Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers

Garrett Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers • #5 CF

Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Rays On April 1

Garrett Mitchell and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mitchell has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell had a .206 BA, .286 OBP and .294 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .580 and he scored nine runs. In 78 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in three runs. Mitchell recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Mitchell

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