Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Rays On April 1

Mitchell had a .206 BA, .286 OBP and .294 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .580 and he scored nine runs. In 78 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in three runs. Mitchell recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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