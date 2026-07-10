Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Pirates On July 10

Mitchell is hitting for a .274 BA, .364 OBP and .459 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 41 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 43 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

The Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) to make his 19th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.

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