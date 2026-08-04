Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 4

Mitchell is hitting for a .262 BA, .357 OBP and .427 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 48 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Mitchell has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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