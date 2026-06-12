Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Face Phillies On June 12

Mitchell is hitting for a .247 BA, .356 OBP and .402 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 26 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 31 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.