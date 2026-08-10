Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 10

Mitchell is hitting for a .255 BA, .353 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 50 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 50 runs. Mitchell has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Casey Mize (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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