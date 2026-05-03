Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Nationals On May 3

Mitchell is hitting for a .239 BA, .385 OBP and .364 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 15 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 20 runs. Mitchell has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.85 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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