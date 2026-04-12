Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Nationals On April 12

Mitchell is hitting for a .281 BA, .425 OBP and .469 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 19.5% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs (7th in MLB). Mitchell has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Zack Littell (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.