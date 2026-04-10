Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Face Nationals On April 10

Mitchell is hitting for a .310 BA, .429 OBP and .517 SLG with a 38.9% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .946 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs (3rd in MLB). Mitchell has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Jake Irvin (1-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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