Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Mets On July 22

Mitchell is hitting for a .280 BA, .365 OBP and .460 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 44 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mitchell has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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