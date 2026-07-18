Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 18

Mitchell is hitting for a .277 BA, .366 OBP and .460 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 42 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 45 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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