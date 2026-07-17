Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Marlins On July 17

Mitchell is hitting for a .274 BA, .362 OBP and .459 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 42 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 44 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Pirates) he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Sandy Alcantara (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.