Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 4

Mitchell is hitting for a .265 BA, .362 OBP and .462 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 37 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (5-8 with a 5.84 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.