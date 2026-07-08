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Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers

Garrett Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers • #5 CF

Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Cardinals On July 8

Garrett Mitchell and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Mitchell has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell is hitting for a .272 BA, .365 OBP and .460 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 39 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 43 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Mitchell

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